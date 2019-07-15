Measles outbreak is over in Butte County, health officials announce

This is why measles is so dangerous Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cleveland Clinic explains how measles comes on, develops, can get complicated and how to prevent the infectious disease.

The measles outbreak in Butte County that began March 24 has ended, health officials announced Monday.

A total of 13 measles cases were confirmed from the initial outbreak through May 31, according to a news release from the Butte County Public Health agency.

Health officials consider a measles outbreak contained when two incubation periods pass without any new cases. Each incubation period lasts seven to 21 days – the time during which symptoms may develop in a person who has been exposed to the measles virus, according to the release

The agency said that Butte County has a high vaccination rate for measles, which helped limit transmission of the virus. However, the release noted, outbreaks continue to occur in California and throughout the country.

Officials encouraged those traveling outside the U.S. this summer to make sure their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccinations are up to date.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of measles include: