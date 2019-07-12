Tuolumne County authorities say intruder shot after entering sleeping couple’s tent

Authorities believe the man fatally shot Thursday at Deadman’s Campground near Kennedy Meadows in Tuolumne County, CA, had entered the tent of a sleeping couple he did not know and died during the ensuing confrontation.

The man who was fatally shot early Thursday at a campground near Kennedy Meadows had entered the tent of a sleeping couple he did not know and was killed during the ensuing confrontation, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Department’s preliminary investigation.

The Sheriff’s Department issued the update Friday in a Facebook post. The shooting took place at Deadman Campground in a high-elevation part of the Stanislaus National Forest along Highway 108 and near the Kennedy Meadows Resort. The area is about 2 1/2 hours northeast of Modesto.

“Reports indicate that a man and his girlfriend were asleep in their tent when an unassociated 36-year-old Watsonville man entered their tent” about 2 a.m., according to the Sheriff’s Department post. “The woman woke up to the Watsonville man on top of her. The woman yelled to wake up her boyfriend ... . During the ensuing confrontation, the Watsonville man was shot, causing his death.”

The Sheriff’s Department reported investigators are working with the Tuolumne County district attorney’s office and no arrests have been made. The Sheriff’s Department said names are not being released now, pending more investigation and notification of family.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Sheriff’s Department spokesman did not return a phone call seeking more information Friday afternoon. And a woman who answered the phone at the Kennedy Meadows Resort said she did not have any information.