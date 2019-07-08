California
Grand theft candy: Suspect arrested with $1,000 of sweets stolen from California Safeway
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
No matter how much you love chocolate, you still have to pay for it.
Police arrested a man suspected of stealing more than $1,000 worth of candy from a Safeway grocery store Sunday evening, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.
A 911 caller reported the theft at about 7:45 p.m. after witnessing an individual push a cart full of items out the door of the Safeway on Prairie City Road without paying, then fleeing in a waiting vehicle, according to the news release.
Rodney Gaston, a 20-year-old Merced man, was located with the stolen goodies a few miles down Highway 50 and arrested after Safeway employees had identified him as the suspected thief.
Photos posted to social media of Gaston next to the candy haul, spread out on a police cruiser’s hood, show that it was mostly a chocolate affair.
Gaston was booked into Sacramento County jail Sunday night and faces charges of burglary and grand theft, Folsom police said.
Comments