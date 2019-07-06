7.1 earthquake was the strongest in two decades. A list of the biggest quakes in CA history

Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history.

Southern California was hit by a 7.1 magnitude earthquake Friday night, the strongest in the state in two decades. The quake hit at 8:19 p.m., 11 miles north-northeast of Ridgecrest, where an earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit just a day before. It was felt as far north as Sacramento, about 300 miles from the epicenter, as well as Las Vegas, San Jose and Tijuana.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also notable is the magnitude 7.2 Easter earthquake that occurred April 4, 2010, in Baja California, Mexico. The quake affected many California border towns and was felt as far north as Los Angeles. There were more than 3,000 aftershocks that resulted from the quake, 100-233 injuries, $1.15 billion in damages.