Man who participated in Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest rushed to hospital

A man who was participating in the Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest Tuesday appears to have died, according to fans at the game. ezamora@fresnobee.com

A man participating in a taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies confirmed that a person who was in the eating contest was taken from Chukchansi Park in an ambulance.

Fans said a man collapsed to the ground in the middle of the taco eating contest, and somebody tried to resuscitate him before the ambulance eventually showed.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man collapsed.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The incident took place during the third inning of the Grizzlies game against the Memphis Redbirds.

The eating contest was held in the cantina area on the left field side of the downtown stadium.