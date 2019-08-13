California

Man who participated in Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest rushed to hospital

A man who was participating in the Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest Tuesday appears to have died, according to fans at the game.
A man who was participating in the Fresno Grizzlies’ taco eating contest Tuesday appears to have died, according to fans at the game. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

A man participating in a taco eating contest at a Fresno Grizzlies game was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night.

The Grizzlies confirmed that a person who was in the eating contest was taken from Chukchansi Park in an ambulance.

Fans said a man collapsed to the ground in the middle of the taco eating contest, and somebody tried to resuscitate him before the ambulance eventually showed.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the man collapsed.

An update on his condition was not immediately available.

The incident took place during the third inning of the Grizzlies game against the Memphis Redbirds.

The eating contest was held in the cantina area on the left field side of the downtown stadium.

Profile Image of Bryant-Jon Anteola
Bryant-Jon Anteola
Bryant-Jon Anteola is a multimedia reporter for The Fresno Bee, writing stories and producing videos about sports, news and random topics relatable to those in the Fresno area. He’s won a McClatchy President’s Award and received honorable mention by the Associated Press Sports Editors. He enjoys sports because of the competition, camaraderie and energy, and views sports as a microcosm of society.
  Comments  