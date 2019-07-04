‘Holy crap’! Sacramento residents report feeling shock waves from Central Valley quake

Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Experts say California is overdue for a large earthquake. Here are the 5 biggest earthquakes in modern California history.

Sacramentans are reporting feeling strong reverberations from a magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit the San Joaquin Valley on Thursday at mid-morning.





“Holy crap,” Sacramento writer Lisa McMann tweeted. “I felt that earthquake in Sacramento.”

Employees of Sactown magazine reported they felt their downtown high-rise shake.

“I thought (I was) imagining things until I logged on twitter. ,” George Andrews in Sacramento posted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The temblor struck at 10:33 a.m. near Ridgecrest, about 100 miles east of Bakersfield in Kern County, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing scattered reports of damage, including fires.

Coastal residents and people in Las Vegas report feeling the shake as well.

The USGS online quake reporting page indicated that the 6.4 magnitude quake was part of a swarm of more than 100 seismic events that hit the eastern edge of the San Joaquin Valley on July 4. A spokeswoman for the USGS called it “a fairly significant” seismic event.

The USGS website recorded receiving nearly 40,000 reports in the first 45 minutes after the initial quakes hit from residents saying they had felt the shaking.

The state Office of Emergency Services reported it has opened an emergency operations center.





Ridgecrest is a city of 27,000 along U.S. Route 395 in the Indian Wells Valley. The area is described as the Eastern California Shear Zone, and has experienced numerous earthquakes in the past, often coming in swarms. A previous series of shocks hit the area in 1995, the largest of which was measured at 5.8.