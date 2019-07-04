California
Did you feel that? Earthquake rumbles in California, felt as far north as Sacramento
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake rattled the Central San Joaquin Valley on Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing scattered reports of damage, including fires.
Valley residents in the Fresno area, as far north as Sacramento and as far east as Las Vegas reported feeling the shake, which struck at 10:33 a.m. near Ridgecrest, about 224 miles southeast of Fresno.
Kern County fire officials report they are out on fire calls, and Santa Barbara County officials immediately reported damage buildings and roads.
In downtown Los Angeles, numerous residents described the rattler as intense.
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said thus far they haven’t taken any reports of damage or injuries. Residents in Coalinga, Hanford and Visalia also reported shaking.
Ridgecrest is a city of 27,00 along U.S. Route 395 in the Indian Wells Valley in northeastern Kern County.
Twitter user @zomo_abd posted a video she says shows her father’s grocery store in Ridgecrest after the quake. Bottles and other items are smashed on the floor.
Users also took to the Fresno Bee’s Twitter page to report their experiences during the quake.
