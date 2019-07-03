Bay Area senior care facility cited more than $700,000 for minimum wage theft

‘California Priorities’ panel examines health and care for seniors At a Focus on Health Care program hosted by The Modesto Bee, local and state experts discuss issues and solutions tied to our families — most specifically, our children and seniors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK At a Focus on Health Care program hosted by The Modesto Bee, local and state experts discuss issues and solutions tied to our families — most specifically, our children and seniors.

A Daly City senior care facility was cited $708,521 by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office for wage theft violations against 48 employees.

Amore Retirement Living owed its workers $623,871 in unpaid minimum wage, overtime and contract wages, according to a news release issued by the California Department of Industrial Relations.

The Labor Commissioner’s Office initially launched an investigation into the 53-bed Bay Area facility in June 2018 after receiving a complaint that it lacked workers’ compensation insurance, according to the release.

Investigators confirmed that the facility didn’t have coverage for five years and cited the facility’s licensee, Krysella Trismeo Corporation, $469,103 on June 20, 2018, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators also found that for more than two years, Amore had been failing to provide overtime and meal periods to employees, who worked an average of 58 hours per week, while also not paying one-hour premiums for split shifts, according to the release.

“This residential care facility required its workers to be available around the clock but didn’t pay them a just day’s wages,” California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su said in a prepared statement. “In industries where employees are expected to work overtime or on call, California law requires that they be paid for all hours worked. Anything less is wage theft.”