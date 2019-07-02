13-year-old girl hospitalized after jumping into Lake Natoma in Folsom, fire officials say

A 13-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with a head injury after a water rescue Monday evening on Lake Natoma, Folsom Fire Department officials said Tuesday.

A 13-year-old girl was transported to the hospital with a head injury after a water rescue Monday evening on Lake Natoma, Folsom Fire Department officials said Tuesday.

A rescue boat with the Folsom Fire Department and another with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District responded about 5:30 p.m. to the lake, west of the Willow Creek Recreation Area, according to a fire department news release.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a juvenile victim had been pulled to an island by friends after suffering a head injury, reportedly after she jumped into the water from a height of about 10 to 12 feet, according to the news release.

Crews at the scene said the victim, a 13-year-old girl, was not wearing a life jacket when first responders arrived, according to Folsom Fire Department Division Chief Ken Cusano.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teen was transported to UC Davis Medical Center, Cusano said. The extent of her injury and her status as of Tuesday morning were not known, he said.

Further details are limited because the victim is a minor.

The fire department news release urges anyone using local waterways to always wear a life jacket, which can be rented for free from Folsom’s fire station on Glenn Drive.

SHARE COPY LINK Lifeguards, park rangers and law enforcement officers with the California State Parks performed a mock rescue as a water safety training exercise on Folsom Lake, Wednesday, May 22, 2019.