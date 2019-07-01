Save Mart, FoodMaxx roll out home grocery delivery service for Sacramento-area shoppers

5 new local home-delivery services App- or website-based businesses that deliver goods or services to your home have proliferated in the Sacramento area in 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK App- or website-based businesses that deliver goods or services to your home have proliferated in the Sacramento area in 2017.

Shoppers in California can now order groceries from Save Mart and FoodMaxx stores online and have them delivered in less than a day.

Modesto-based Save Mart Companies, partnering with food delivery service Instacart, is rolling out the new service in the Golden State and northern Nevada, meaning Sacramento-area shoppers can take advantage of the offer, according to a Save Mart news release.

Food, alcohol and household orders can be made online through Instacart’s website or its mobile app and delivered through Instacart in as little as an hour, according to the release.

Save Mart Cos. previously rolled out Instacart delivery services for Lucky supermarkets in May.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We are excited to expand our Instacart online shopping and home delivery services throughout the operating area of our Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky and Lucky California stores,” Save Mart Cos. chief marketing officer Barbara Walker said in a prepared statement. “Instacart’s service allows us an easy point of access to offer online the great values found in our stores.”

Instacart delivery fees vary, but Save Mart and FoodMaxx products cost the same online as they do in-store, and delivery fees are $3.99 on orders of $35 or more, according to the release.

Instacart employs personal shoppers who pick up the grocery orders and deliver them to shoppers at designated times.

“We’re proud to partner with The Save Mart Companies to bring shoppers across each of their banner stores in California and northern Nevada a new way to have all their groceries and everyday essentials delivered to their door,” Instacart Vice President of Retail Andrew Nodes said in a prepared statement. “We’re excited to make grocery shopping easier for busy people and families that have been shopping at these stores for generations.”

Save Mart has locations in Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Rocklin and Davis, and FoodMaxx has locations in Sacramento, Citrus Heights and North Highlands.