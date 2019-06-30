Cousin: One of two girls injured in watercraft collision at Modesto Reservoir has died

Helicopter airlifts teen girl after jet ski collision at Modesto Reservoir A helicopter airlifts an injured teenage girl who was on a jet ski that collided with a boat on the Modesto Reservoir on June 22, 2019 near Waterford, CA. Another teen girl who was also injured in the collision. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A helicopter airlifts an injured teenage girl who was on a jet ski that collided with a boat on the Modesto Reservoir on June 22, 2019 near Waterford, CA. Another teen girl who was also injured in the collision.

One of the two teen girls injured when their jet ski collided with a boat at Modesto Reservoir on June 22 has died, her cousin told The Bee.

Mayra Zamora said the girl was her cousin Vanessa Zamora, 14, of Watsonville, and died Friday night. Both girls’ injuries were called “serious” by a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department sergeant at the time of the crash, but no information on the condition of the second girl was available Sunday.

The other girl, age 15, also is a cousin to Vanessa, Mayra Zamora said.

The report of the collision at the reservoir near Waterford was made about 4:55 p.m. that Saturday. It occurred just north of the Modesto Reservoir’s main boat ramp, on the south side of the lake.

The driver of the boat, 43-year-old Juan Moreno, was arrested on suspicion of boating under the influence, causing bodily injury. A Sheriff’s Department spokesman reached Sunday could not confirm Vanessa’s death or comment on any anticipated change in charges against Moreno.

Moreno did not appear Sunday in the Sheriff’s Department in-custody log, nor does the case show up in the Stanislaus County Superior Court case index lookup online.

After the collision, one of the girls was taken to a hospital by helicopter, the other by ambulance. Other than Moreno’s DUI arrest, there’s been no indication of the cause of the collision.