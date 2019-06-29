Wildfire reported near Snelling. Fireworks show visitors asked to take alternate route

akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Firefighters are battling a 150-acre wildfire of Merced Falls and La Grange roads, just east of Snelling, according to Cal Fire’s website.

The cause of the fire has not been reported.

The “Lights on the Lake” fireworks show is scheduled to happen 8:30 p.m. Saturday at nearby Lake McClure. Merced Irrigation District officials said on their Facebook page that those intending to reach Lake McClure should plan to access it by using Highway 132.

From Highway 132, travel south on Merced Falls Road, then go west on Lake McClure Road to the Lake McSwain/Lake McClure kiosk.





