‘Horrific.’ Mom accused of killing one son, injuring another in corn field, deputies say

A Tulare County mother is accused of killing her 12-year-old son and injuring her 7-year-old after she allegedly took them to a corn field and possibly threw them into a ditch in a rural area northwest of Porterville.

A mother is being accused of killing her son and leaving another son seriously injured Saturday, in a case Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are calling “horrific.”

Details are preliminary. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies around 5:30 a.m. responded to a home on Avenue 184 in Porterville for “suspicious circumstances.”

A caller told the Sheriff’s Office that a woman, identified as Sherri Telnas, 45, took her two boys — ages 12 and 7 — into a corn field across the street from their home. There, they were possibly thrown into a ditch the release said.

By the time deputies arrived, one of the boys was nearly dead. The caller said the woman had been acting strange.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both boys were taken to a nearby hospital, but medical staff could not save the older child. The 7-year-old remains in a critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office did not elaborate on the boys’ injuries or the circumstances that happened prior to deputies’ arrival at the home.

Telnas was arrested and is expected to be charged with murder. The Sheriff’s Office called the case “horrific.”

The Tulare County Violent Crimes Investigations Unit is taking over the case. Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at 559-802-9563 or 800-808-0588.