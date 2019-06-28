PG&E faces more financial woes over wine country wildfires that killed 44 people

The sun rises through a cloud of smoke in the Rincon Ridge area in Santa Rosa after the October 2017 fires. PG&E is facing state fines. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Trying to dig its way out of bankruptcy, PG&E Corp. is likely to take another financial hit as the California Public Utilities Commission opens a formal “penalty case” over the utility’s role in the 2017 wine country wildfires.

The fines could be considerable. The commission fined PG&E about $1.6 billion following the 2010 San Bruno natural gas pipeline explosion that killed eight people.

In an order released late Thursday, the PUC said its safety division has already concluded that PG&E failed to operate its electrical equipment properly and had “various deficiencies” in its tree-trimming program, contributing to the 2017 fires.

“PG&E’s violations during the 2017 fire siege are extensive and disturbing, and go to basic requirements, such as the failure to maintain adequate records,” PUC Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen said in a prepared statement.

The October 2017 fires killed 44 people, destroyed nearly 9,000 buildings and burned a total of 245,000 acres. Cal Fire blamed PG&E’s power lines and other equipment for a dozen of the fires, although it exonerated the utility in connection with the deadliest fire, the Tubbs Fire.

PG&E filed for bankruptcy in January, estimating it was facing $30 billion in liabilities from the 2017 fires and last November’s Camp Fire, which killed 85 people and destroyed much of the town of Paradise.

The PUC’s penalty case doesn’t cover the Camp Fire because the commission’s safety unit hasn’t finished its Paradise investigation yet, said PUC spokeswoman Terrie Prosper. Cal Fire has said a faulty high-voltage transmission tower owned by PG&E was responsible for the deadliest fire in California history.

In its order, the utilities commission directed PG&E to create a smartphone app that enables the public to report problems with utility poles.

“The app is our way of crowdsourcing public safety and helping reduce the risk of wildfires,” said PUC President Michael Picker in a prepared statement.

In a statement, PG&E said it will “fully cooperate” with the PUC’s investigation and pointed to the work it’s done since 2017 to reduce wildfire risk. The company’s shares fell 45 cents, to $23.52, in morning trading.

The PUC order came as legislative language began circulating on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for a $21 billion insurance fund to help pay claims to victims of wildfires caused by utilities’ equipment. The fund is to be financed by utility shareholders and ratepayers.