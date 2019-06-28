See stylish Napa Valley home of late Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt on the market for $20 million

What views! Check out Lamar Hunt estate in Napa Valley A 40-acre Napa Valley ranch and vineyard owned by Norma Hunt and the late Lamar Hunt, a renowned businessman, sports pioneer and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, hit the market Thursday for $19.95 million. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 40-acre Napa Valley ranch and vineyard owned by Norma Hunt and the late Lamar Hunt, a renowned businessman, sports pioneer and owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, hit the market Thursday for $19.95 million.

A stylish four-bedroom, four-bath main house on the property, which sits along the banks of Bidwell Creek in Knights Valley, unfolds over 6,615 square feet of living space. The property is located at 11080 Franz Valley Road in Calistoga, California.

The property’s grapevines are sustainably cultivated and the vineyard is known for its cabernet sauvignon wine production, according to real estate firm Compass. The purchase includes water rights.

“(The estate) represents a rare opportunity for a connoisseur who dreams of owning a luxurious wine country getaway and a vineyard producing a prestigious, highly desirable estate-grown wine,” according to the listing.

The Hunts purchased the land in 2000 and built the home from scratch with development company Abernathy Builders, according to Compass.





Norma Hunt, who lives primarily in Dallas, told the Wall Street Journal she is selling the property after achieving her goals of develpoing the vineyard.

“My favorite thing to do when I am there is to jump on my modified golf scooter and drive all over the vineyard checking the progress of the grapes from block to block,” she said in a Wall Street Journal article published Thursday.

The home is listed by Compass agent Christine Krenos.

Lamar Hunt, who died in 2006, helped merge the AFL and NFL in 1966 and was involved in the creation and naming of the Super Bowl. He was one of the original investors in Major League Soccer, owned two pro soccer teams and is the namesake of the national Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.