Tioga Road, Yosemite’s only route over Sierra, to fully reopen without restrictions

Caltrans shows what it takes to clear the roadway, Tioga Pass, to Yosemite every spring to let tourists start using it by summer. That means blowing up boulders as big as vehicles.

The scenic Tioga Road – Yosemite National Park’s only route over the Sierra Nevada – will reopen Monday with no restrictions.

Tioga Road (Highway 120 outside the park) reopened with restrictions Friday. It will continue to only be open daily from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. until it fully reopens at 8 a.m. Monday.

“There will continue to be no stopping along the road and no overnight parking,” Yosemite officials said in a news release Thursday. “Park rangers will sweep the road after each open and closed period to make sure visitors are utilizing the corridor only to cross the Sierra.”

Bicycles will be allowed on the road during daylight hours throughout the weekend.

“The park implemented the limited opening the past couple of weeks to allow crews to remove snow, set up utility systems to open restrooms and facilities, and prepare for summer operations,” officials said.

Restrooms and some services along Tioga Road will also be available once the road fully reopens Monday.

“Other visitor services, such as campgrounds, lodging, and the store and grill, will be opened incrementally throughout the month of July,” officials said. “Yosemite National Park extends its gratitude to the visiting public for complying with the limited opening, and helping to protect the park’s precious resources.”

In some previous years, officials said, the road was reopened before some facilities were available, which created resource issues, specifically in the ecologically-sensitive Tuolumne Meadows.

Tioga Road may be impacted by storm activity, including snow and icy driving conditions, over the next several weeks that could temporarily close the road. It’s typically open from late spring to early fall.

All motorists should drive with caution and be aware of possible roadway hazards, including rocks, debris and water.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, call 209-372-0200. Park road conditions are also posted at nps.gov/yose.