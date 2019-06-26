California

People really want to find this couple to give them their glorious Yosemite love photo

This engagement photo taken in Yosemite National Park, posted on Twitter by user Faith Taylor @16faithtaylor, has been shared thousands of times since it was posted online June 22, 2019.
The internet is searching for a mystery couple in hopes of gifting them with an enchanting photo of their love illuminated by an angelic beam of light at Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park.

A tweet with the image, made by Twitter user Faith Taylor, has been shared more than 20,000 times since it was posted on social media Saturday.

Here’s the story, via Taylor’s tweets: Taylor saw a couple getting engagement photos taken in Yosemite (the woman pictured is wearing what looks like a white wedding dress). As she went to take her own photo of their “glory,” she captured an image with a beam of light shining upon them, but was too shy to tell them. So instead, she waited a few months, then asked Twitter to help her find them.

The Twittersphere gladly obliged with massive amounts of retweets and likes, plus beautiful (and in some cases, bizarre) photoshopping of her image.

Taylor said the search is still on.

