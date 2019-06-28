Check out 87-acre wine country ranch of San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana

This is the wine country ranch Joe Montana is selling for $3.1 million San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is sizing up a sale outside the Bay Area. His 87-acre ranch in the wine country hot spot of Calistoga is on the market for $3.1 million, records show. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is sizing up a sale outside the Bay Area. His 87-acre ranch in the wine country hot spot of Calistoga is on the market for $3.1 million, records show.

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana is sizing up a sale outside the Bay Area. His 87-acre ranch in the wine country hot spot of Calistoga is on the market for $3.1 million, records show.





He’s owned the estate for two decades, buying it for $1.8 million in 1998 three years after retiring from a Hall of Fame career that saw him win four Super Bowl titles and two MVP awards.





Reached by a gated bridge, the double-parcel property sits down the road from his main residence in the area: a 500-acre ranch with a Tuscan-style mansion that he listed for $35 million seven years ago.





This one’s a bit smaller at 87 acres, but it still occupies a scenic slice of Napa County. Trees and vineyards surround the buildings, and a lake with a small dock is found off to the side.





The biggest structure by far is a covered riding arena followed by an 11-stall breezeway barn with a tack room. In addition, there’s a ranch office that could be used residentially. It boasts vaulted ceilings and Saltillo tile floors across a split-level floor plan.





Fenced pastures and a round riding pen complete the property.





Avram Goldman and Tim Hayden of Compass hold the listing.





Montana, 63, is considered one of the greatest and most prolific quarterbacks in NFL history. He led the 49ers to four of the team’s five Super Bowl championships in the ’80s and was named the Super Bowl MVP three times, becoming the first player to have been so recognized.





In 2000, he was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on his first year of eligibility.





Four years ago, he paid $2.275 million for a full-floor condo in San Francisco’s Marina District, The Times previously reported.



