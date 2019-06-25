Fresno man accused of shooting 10-month-old baby in the head to face 16 felony charges

Baby shot in head, after mother refuses man’s advances, says Dyer A 10-month-old girl was shot in the head on June 23 in Fresno, CA after her 18-year-old mother attempted to leave a party where a man tried to hold her hand and have her sit on his lap, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A 10-month-old girl was shot in the head on June 23 in Fresno, CA after her 18-year-old mother attempted to leave a party where a man tried to hold her hand and have her sit on his lap, according to Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.

A Fresno man accused of shooting a 10-month-old in the head over the weekend has been charged with more than a dozen felony charges.

In all, 16 charges were filed Tuesday in Fresno Superior Court, where Marcos Antonio Echartea is scheduled to appear Wednesday morning for arraignment.

The charges include assault with a firearm and attempted murder.

Ten of the charges stem from Sunday alone, when police say Echartea allegedly shot into a car occupied by an 18-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby girl, along with a male friend.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the child, identified as Fayth Percy, was hospitalized and in critical condition.

Bullet fragments were removed from the child’s head during surgery, Dyer said during a news conference Sunday.

The shooting was preceded by a gathering that happened at 3607 E. Hammond Ave. in Fresno, Dyer said. The child’s mother, identified as 18-year-old Deziree Menagh, had gone to the Hammond Avenue address with the baby.

Inside the home was Echartea, whom she’d met a week prior. He attempted to grab the mother’s hand, but she pulled away. She then got into a car that someone drove away and was later shot at by Echartea, police say, injuring the baby.

Echartea’s other charges are related to a shooting that happened May 27.

In that case, a home occupied by Echartea’s ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend was fired upon.

One of the bullets in that shooting nearly struck another 1-year-old.