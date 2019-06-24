California DMV to close all offices for Real ID training

California's Department of Motor Vehicles says it will close all offices for a half-day next month to train workers on the federal Real ID program.

The Sacramento Bee says all DMV offices will be closed on July 24 until 1 p.m.

Americans must have updated Real ID identification cards by October 2020 if they want to board airplanes or enter federal facilities without using a passport.

California has struggled to implement the program since its launch last year. The Bee says the DMV provided at least one incorrect ID card to a Californian with temporary immigration status.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The DMV also has asked about 3.5 million Californians who applied for Real ID cards to submit a second proof of address because the initial system didn't meet federal guidelines.