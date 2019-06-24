California DMV will shut down all its offices for Real ID training

California DMV customers angry over rising wait times Customers across California are experiencing rising wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles. People at the Sacramento South field office on July 26, 2018 were particularly frustrated. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Customers across California are experiencing rising wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles. People at the Sacramento South field office on July 26, 2018 were particularly frustrated.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday it will close all of its offices for half a day on July 24 to train workers on the federally mandated Real ID program.

Government Operations Agency Secretary Marybel Batjer, who is leading Gov. Gavin Newsom’s DMV strike team, called the step “extraordinary” but said it was necessary to ensure workers get consistent information so they accurately process requests.

“It is a complicated transaction and we want customers to be well prepared in order to receive their Real ID efficiently,” Batjer said in a statement.

Offices will open at 1 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Real ID program requires all U.S. eligible residents to get the updated ID card if they want to board airplanes or enter other federal facilities without a passport after Oct. 1, 2020.

California has struggled to implement the program since its January 2018 launch. It has provided at least one incorrect Real ID card to a Californian with a temporary immigration status, according to records obtained by The Sacramento Bee.

It’s also asking 3.6 million Californians who already applied for Real ID cards to submit more information to confirm their home addresses because the state initially did not comply with Department of Homeland Security guidelines when it began distributing the new kinds of cards.

In most cases, Californians merely have to return a letter from the DMV to confirm their addresses.

Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno, agreed with the DMV’s decision to close its offices. He’s been an outspoken critic of the department’s recent technology and customer service challenges.

“Unfortunately, the DMV is in the kind of mess that requires this kind of statewide training,” Patterson said in a statement. “We can’t get to the DMV of the 21st century until we start retraining employees and getting up to date technology. ... We need to train the DMV employees so they know everything about the REAL ID and can answer all the questions with the best customer service around.”

This week, lawmakers will vote on a proposal to launch an outside investigation into the DMV’s implementation of Real ID. The Joint Legislative Audit Committee is scheduled to hold the hearing at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Capitol.