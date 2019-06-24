One teenager killed, two others injured in ATV crash in Merced county, CHP confirms

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A 15-year-old girl died in Merced County following a low-speed all-terrain vehicle collision in which several teens weren’t wearing helmets, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP Merced officers responded to the ATV collision at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday in Planada, Officer Eric Zuniga said.

A 14-year-old girl was driving a 2005 Suzuki ATV west on Arguello Drive, west of Moreno Court when she slowed down to take a left onto a private driveway, Zuniga said.

Another ATV being driven at about 25 mph by a 17-year-old boy with a 15-year-old female passenger behind the first ATV didn’t slow down, resulting in a rear-end collision, Zuniga said.

The two drivers and a 15-year-old girl were thrown from the vehicles, Zuniga said. The drivers reported moderate injuries and were released to their parents at the scene.

But the 15-year-old girl suffered a major head injury and she was flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, Zuniga said. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Drugs or alcohol were not considered to be factors in the collision. Zuniga said the crash could have had a different outcome if the teens were wearing helmets.

“Wear the helmet,” Zuniga said. “This crash wasn’t at a higher rate of speed. But it shows that you can still have significant injuries or death at lower rates of speed.”