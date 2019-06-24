Quick action by witnesses helps save girl after she slips, falls into Stanislaus River

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

A San Jose teen’s story has a happier ending than many after she fell into the Stanislaus River on Sunday afternoon while camping with family in the Tuolumne County community of Dardanelle.

The 15-year-old was fishing at the Brightman Flat Campground when she slipped on a rock and fell, the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Facebook post Sunday night. She quickly was swept downriver but was able to catch herself on a log that extended well into the water.

Witnesses went out on the log to help her and keep her calm as additional resources were called. They used ropes and stood downstream for safety, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

A deputy, the sheriff’s search-and-rescue team and Pinecrest firefighters arrived on scene and were able to get a helmet and life vest to the girl. She was able to pull herself along the log far enough for rescuers to get her out of the water.

Medics evaluated the teen, who suffered only scrapes and bruises.

The post by the Sheriff’s Office warns, “Due to the long winter we experienced and large amounts of snowfall we received, rivers are running extremely cold, high and fast. We urge everyone who recreates near bodies of water to wear life vests and to please stay out of the rivers. These conditions will most likely remain this way throughout the summer.”