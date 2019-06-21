4% pay raise authorized for Gov. Gavin Newsom, lawmakers and other top California officials

Hear governor Gavin Newsom’s 2019 state budget proposal Gavin Newsom revealed his $209 billion California state budget proposal on Jan. 10, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Gavin Newsom revealed his $209 billion California state budget proposal on Jan. 10, 2019.

California lawmakers, Gov. Gavin Newsom and other constitutional officers will be eligible for a 4% pay raise after a state commission voted Friday to increase their salaries.

Citing a strong economy and a healthy state budget, the California Citizens Compensation Commission voted 4-0 to up officials’ pay by 4%, said Andrew LaMar, spokesman for the state’s Human Resources Department.

Newsom’s salary will increase from $201,680 to about $209,747.

Salaries for the top Democrat and Republican lawmaker in each house of the state Legislature will increase to $132,107, while rank and file lawmakers will see their pay increase to $114,877. The lieutenant governor, attorney general, controller, treasurer, secretary of state, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner and board of equalization members will also get a 4% boost.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The raises will take effect Dec. 2, LaMar said.

The commission meets once a year to vote on changes to state official compensation. In 2018 and 2017, it voted to increase salaries by 3%. In 2016, it approved a 4% increase.