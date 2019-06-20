Prisoner knocks correctional officer unconscious at Corcoran

AP

An inmate at a Kings County prison and substance abuse treatment facility knocked a correctional officer unconscious Wednesday evening, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Tylo Felix, 31, struck the officer with his fist without warning after Felix entered a housing unit at California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison in Corcoran at about 5:45 p.m., according to a Thursday news release.

Felix fought with other staff members who responded. The officers used batons and physical force to restrain him, according to the release.

The officer was taken to an outside hospital for treatment. He is recovering at home from a cut to his nose and swelling of his face and shoulder. Three other officers who responded are recovering from minor injuries.

Felix, who was received from Contra Costa County in 2009 with a 19-year sentence for two counts of second-degree robbery, is being held in an administrative segregation unit at the Corcoran prison. The incident is under investigation.

The facility has about 5,400 inmates and 2,000 employees.