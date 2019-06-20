72-year-old Paradise woman killed in Camp Fire identified by Butte County sheriff

DNA science used in Golden State Killer case could help identify Camp Fire victims Two of the Camp Fire’s 85 victims remain unidentified. The same DNA science used to ID the Golden State Killer could help. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two of the Camp Fire’s 85 victims remain unidentified. The same DNA science used to ID the Golden State Killer could help.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released the name of another person who died in the Camp Fire last year.

The identified person is Phyllis Salazar, 72, of Paradise, according to a news release Wednesday.

Salazar and her husband, Chris Salazar, were together in their Sawmill Road house when the fire ripped through Paradise. Their surviving children were all foster children, making the identification process more difficult, their granddaughter Melina Gonzalez previously told The Bee.





“They were always, always together,” she said. “That’s probably how they would’ve wanted to go.”





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Of the 85 fatalities, 78 have now been positively identified, 5 have been tentatively identified, and two remain unknown.

The two unknown remains have been a puzzle for law enforcement and coroners – no relatives or friends have come forward, and there are no other identifiers such as fingerprints and medical devices.

Butte County officials and the Sacramento County coroner’s office hope to identify the last two victims through a process called forensic genealogy — the emerging technique combining DNA analysis with ancestry records. The methodology was successful used to arrest Citrus Heights resident Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, also known as the East Area Rapist.