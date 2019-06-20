Parents of man killed at Costco remain hospitalized

This undated photo provided by Louana D'Cunha shows Kenneth French. French, fatally shot in a Southern California Costco store, was mentally ill and off his medication when he pushed or slapped an off-duty police officer who opened fire and killed the man and critically wounded the man’s parents, the lawyer for the man’s family said Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (Louana D'Cunha via AP) AP

The parents of a mentally ill man fatally shot by an off-duty officer in a California Costco store remain hospitalized and their lawyer says neither is well enough to be interviewed by police.

Attorney Dale Galipo tells the Los Angeles Times that Paola French was in a coma and in critical condition as of Wednesday. Her husband, Russell French, was in serious condition.

Police in the city of Corona say detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and evaluate video and forensic evidence from the store.

Thirty-two-year-old Kenneth French was shot and killed last week by an off-duty Los Angeles police officer. The officer says French attacked him without provocation. Galipo acknowledges French put his hand on the officer, but says it was hardly an attack.

French lived with his parents and the family believes he suffered from schizophrenia.