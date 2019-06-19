Fresno State’s nursing master’s program loses accreditation, won’t accept fall students

The Fresno Bee/File photograph ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Fresno State on Wednesday announced its nursing master’s program lost its accreditation and, as a result, won’t be accepting students into the program this fall.

This is the second nursing program at Fresno State to face accreditation woes recently.

In a news release, Dr. Jody Hironaka-Juteau, dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State, said the master’s program lost its accreditation because it did not meet certain documentation requirements from the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE).

The decision was announced on June 5, according to the new release, and it won’t affect any graduates of the master’s program, such as those who received their degrees this spring.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The program usually enrolls anywhere between 20 and 30 students each year, the release says. It had been accredited since 1968 and some 1,500 students have gone through the program.

There are currently 23 students enrolled in the program and 28 had applied for the fall, said Fresno State spokeswoman Lisa Boyles. Those students have been notified about the accreditation issue.

Hironaka-Juteau said she believes the program can regain its accreditation, allowing for the currently enrolled 23 students to continue in the program.

“We did not expect the commission to take this action, and we regret the temporary uncertainty this issue has created for our students,” Hironaka-Juteau said in the news release. “We are moving swiftly to restore accreditation to the nursing master’s program, and we are committed to minimizing any potential impact on our 23 currently enrolled students.”

The accreditation issue stems from CCNE’s determination that there wasn’t enough documentation or supporting data on the program’s methods for assessing and evaluating students’ outcomes, curriculum, clinical experience, faculty performance and overall program goals, officials said in the statement.

CCNE will conduct an unannounced visit in September to consider reinstating the program’s accreditation. Fresno State will then be notified on a decision in spring 2020. If accreditation is reinstated after the September visit, it would be retroactive and wouldn’t affect the 23 current students, officials said in the news release.

Fresno State is moving quickly to try to get the program’s accreditation reinstated. Those steps include hiring an outside consultant for the School of Nursing and staff and faculty will work closely with the university’s assessment coordinator.

Fresno State is also working to fix issues with another nursing program. In March, it came to light that the Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program was not accredited.

University officials said the program was not accredited due to an “administrative misunderstanding with the application process and requirements.”

About 60 students were affected under that program.

Boyles said there will also be a site visit to review that program in September. Fresno State will also be notified on a decision on the Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program in spring 2020.

“We worked closely with the certifying body ... to make sure it can pass the certification process,” she said.