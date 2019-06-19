Nearly 100 members of California prison, street gangs arrested in mass bust, feds say

U.S. Attorney McGregor Scott talks about multi-agency arrests in the Nuestra Familia gang McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of California, speaks at a press conference detailing a law enforcement multi-agency crackdown on the Nuestra Familia gang in Tulare and Kings Counties, Wednesday June 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK McGregor Scott, U.S. Attorney, Eastern District of California, speaks at a press conference detailing a law enforcement multi-agency crackdown on the Nuestra Familia gang in Tulare and Kings Counties, Wednesday June 4, 2019.

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials on Wednesday announced the arrests of 96 members and associates of the prison gang Nuestra Familia in Kings and Tulare counties.

The arrests capped a six-month long investigation to dismantle the gang and its affiliated Norteno street gang.

The suspects face a slew of charges including drug trafficking, possession of illegal weapons and extortion.

As part of the takedown, law enforcement officers stumbled across a home invasion robbery that led to an officer involved shooting of one of the suspects, said Robert Thayer, Kings County assistant sheriff.

On Tuesday, federal court documents revealed 21 defendants – some of them allegedly operating out of their cells at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga – were charged with conspiracy to sell and possess methamphetamine, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Nuestra Familia and the Norteno street gang are responsible for flooding the region with a steady flow of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, according to law enforcement.

On Tuesday, more than 50 search and arrest warrants in the case were served in Kings, Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties.

The takedown of the gang members and their associates comes just two weeks after federal officials charged members of another prison gang, the Aryan Brotherhood, for allegedly ordering murders, selling drugs and smuggling cell phones into the prison.

Investigators began using wiretaps in March to investigate the activities of the NF prison gang and the Norteno street gang. From March through this month authorities seized multiple pounds of methamphetamine and other drugs during vehicle stops law enforcement agencies made in the Central Valley after listening in on wiretapped phone calls, the affidavit says.

The investigation is the latest effort to disrupt the gang’s activities in California, where about 2,500 members of the Norteno street gang ages 12 to 40 are believed to live in Kings County, court documents say.

Nearly a dozen different agencies and task forces took part in the crackdown.

Among those involved was the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force, California Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Tulare Area Gang Narcotic Enforcement Team and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

This story will be updated.





