Oakland police protected Kamala Harris’ campaign rally. Now they’d like to get paid for it.

Senator Kamala Harris announces her 2020 Presidential bid Senator Kamala Harris announces her 2020 presidential bid in Oakland on Jan. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Senator Kamala Harris announces her 2020 presidential bid in Oakland on Jan. 27, 2019.

Here’s one thing California Sen. Kamala Harris has in common with President Donald Trump: Both of them owe money for campaign events.

The 2020 presidential candidate and former state attorney general still owes $122,327.87 to the city of Oakland for police security at her January campaign kickoff rally which drew 20,000 people, according to a report from the nonpartisan Center for Public Integrity, published in partnership with NBC News.

The money is due next week, according to the report.

The bill includes overtime pay for three dozen police officers, dispatchers and other public safety personnel.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A Harris spokeswoman told the Center that the campaign is working with the City of Oakland to “square away any costs.”

But Harris’ public safety bill pales in comparison to the president’s. Trump owes at least 10 cities more than $800,000 — “from Mesa, Arizona, to Erie, Pennsylvania,” according to the Center.

The full report, which includes outstanding amounts owed by Trump, Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and others, can be read here.