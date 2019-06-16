Search underway after small plane reportedly crashes into Lake Tulloch in Calaveras

A small plane reportedly crashed in the Poker Flat area of Lake Tulloch on Sunday afternoon, June 16, 2019.

A reported aircraft crash into Lake Tulloch has drawn a response by Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies and boating division, Calaveras deputies and the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit.

According to Facebook posts by the Tuolumne Sheriff’s Office, eyewitnesses saw a small plane hit power lines before going into the water nose first. The crash occurred about 11:45 a.m. They say it submerged quickly near the Poker Flat area of the reservoir, in Calaveras County. The pilot reportedly was the sole occupant of the plane.

The public is asked to stay out of the area so as not to impede emergency crews. Power is out in the area.

We’ll have more information as it’s available.