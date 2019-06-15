Cash registers are down at Target stores nationwide, including some in California

FILE - This May 3, 2017, file photo shows a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Target is offering same-day delivery on thousands of items $9.99 per order through a startup it purchased nearly two years ago. Until now, Target shoppers looking to receive same-day delivery through Shipt had to go to the startup’s website and pay $99 for an annual membership or $14 for a monthly membership. This week, Target incorporated the Shipt feature on its website. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File) AP

Target customers are experiencing delays in their Father’s Day eve shopping after widespread outages took out cash registers.

The company acknowledged the problem, saying on Twitter, “We are aware that guests are are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”

At least three of the five Target stores in Fresno were experiencing outages as of 12 p.m. A store representative at one location declined to comment and another stated registers were running again.

We’re aware that guests are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience. We will provide an update as soon as possible. — Target (@Target) June 15, 2019

Shoppers who went online to report the issues said the cash registers were not working. They reported long lines.

A website that tracks tech outages shows areas where Target stores experienced technical difficulties Saturday, June 15, 2019. Shoppers reported cash registers were down across the country. downdetector.com

The website DownDetector.com, which tracks technology outages, showed areas shaded in red and orange, where outages were the most widespread. The map appeared to show the issues in U.S. stores only.

I am at @Target and spent an hour finding stuff for my kids’ camp list. AND ALL THE REGISTRS ARE BROKEN. Seems from Twitter, this is a chain-wife malfunction. @sapna pic.twitter.com/inlzY4vtuP — katie rosman (@katierosman) June 15, 2019

Terrible video but had to share. Employees handing out chips. Starbucks handing out drinks. Customers offering their baskets to strangers trying to hold all of their items. Sometimes the most uncomfortable situations can actually bring out the best of human nature. #targetdown pic.twitter.com/iI3owraDoX — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) June 15, 2019

Customers at @Target in LA say employees are using their phones to scan items because systems are down nationwide. Customers are trying to help out by holding up the bar code of each item to speed up the check out process. Lines are a bit longer than usual. #targetdown @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/u9NMiICj7N — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) June 15, 2019

Images posted to social media showed some Target stores closed for the day. In some stores, shoppers were offered free popcorn and snacks for the wait.

The Target company said it will provide an update on the outages as soon as it could.