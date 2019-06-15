California
Cash registers are down at Target stores nationwide, including some in California
Target customers are experiencing delays in their Father’s Day eve shopping after widespread outages took out cash registers.
The company acknowledged the problem, saying on Twitter, “We are aware that guests are are currently unable to make purchases at Target stores. Our teams are troubleshooting now and we apologize for the inconvenience.”
At least three of the five Target stores in Fresno were experiencing outages as of 12 p.m. A store representative at one location declined to comment and another stated registers were running again.
Shoppers who went online to report the issues said the cash registers were not working. They reported long lines.
The website DownDetector.com, which tracks technology outages, showed areas shaded in red and orange, where outages were the most widespread. The map appeared to show the issues in U.S. stores only.
Images posted to social media showed some Target stores closed for the day. In some stores, shoppers were offered free popcorn and snacks for the wait.
The Target company said it will provide an update on the outages as soon as it could.
