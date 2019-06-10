California
At least 8 injured in Highway 99 crash in Ceres
At least eight people, including two children, were injured in a crash on Highway 99 in Ceres on Monday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on southbound Highway 99 just south of Service Road at about 1:35 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two juveniles were air lifted to children’s hospitals out of the area; a 3-year-old with major injuries and a 12-year-old with moderate injuries, according to CHP.
The crash blocked two lanes on Highway 99 and traffic backed up as far as Briggsmore Avenue before the lanes were cleared around 3 p.m.
We will have more on this story as information becomes available.
