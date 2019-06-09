At least one dead after speeding car smashes into home near Ceres

At least one person was killed, the CHP reported, when a driver smashed into the rear of this apartment on Herndon Road just outside Ceres early Sunday morning, June 9, 2019. jfarrow@modbee.com

At least one person was killed when a vehicle smashed through the wall of an apartment building just outside the city of Ceres early Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash address was listed on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as 1240 Sam Ave., but the crash was through a wall facing Herndon Road. It was reported just after 1:30 a.m.

The Modesto Fire Department reported that it responded with Ceres Fire to a report of a structure fire as the result of a crash into the home. The first unit on scene said there was no fire, but several victims from the crash.

“Three people were transported to local hospitals with major injuries, a fourth was transported to a children’s hospital by air ambulance for further care,” according to an incident summary by Modesto Fire Battalion Chief Andrew Hunter. He could not confirm anyone died, but the CHP page called the crash fatal.

The CHP said the involved vehicle was a black Chevrolet. A witness who would not give his name told The Bee the driver was speeding west on Holm Avenue, blew through the stop sign at Herndon, “didn’t apply the brakes at all” and smashed into the one-story apartment building.

He said the driver appeared uninjured, and Hunter confirmed that all injured parties were inside the home. No one answered the door at the apartment Sunday afternoon. A neighbor who shares a wall with the apartment said her unit suffered damage but no one inside was hurt.

The witness said CPR was being performed on most if not all the victims, who he said were three children and a woman. He said he saw the driver taken into custody.

No CHP officers could be reached Sunday for details beyond that posted on the Traffic Incident Information Page. We’ll have more information as it’s available.