Cal Fire says fire sparks in Yolo County and quickly has grown to 100 acres

A vegetation fire has sparked Saturday afternoon and quickly grown to 100 acres in western Yolo County, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Sand Fire, located on County Road 41 and Highway 16 near Rumsey, started just after 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

A spokeswoman for Cal Fire said crews on the ground and in the air are attacking the blaze that is being pushed by strong north winds.

This is a developing story; check back for details.