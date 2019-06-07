Red Flag Warning this weekend for ‘increased fire weather concerns’ across Northern CA

A forecast of strong winds coupled with high temperatures and low humidity has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag Warning for critical fire potential this weekend across a wide swath of Northern California.

The NWS warning, issued Friday morning, will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday and supersedes the fire weather watch issued the day before.

The highest potential for wind gusts will be Saturday in the western Sacramento Valley and northern San Joaquin Valley, forecasters said. Winds are expected to be from the north between 15 and 30 mph with gusts as high as 45 mph.

“Well above average temperatures combined with breezy to strong north winds will bring increased fire weather concerns this weekend,” the alert noted. “Daytime humidities will be low with poor humidity recoveries expected overnight Saturday. The wildland fuels are driest at the lower elevations, where there has been less precipitation over the last month. Therefore, the warning is in effect below the 1,000-foot level.”

Winds from the north will affect Sacramento and San Joaquin valley fire zones 215 through 219, which includes all of Sacramento, Yolo, Solano, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties, as well as west-slope portions of foothill counties including Placer, El Dorado, Amador, Tuolumne, Sutter, Yuba, Colusa, Tehama and Butte.





