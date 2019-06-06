California manhunt under way for fugitive insurance agent accused of theft

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It isn't always easy to tell if your personal information has been stolen for fraudulent purposes or your accounts have been compromised. Here are some common signs that you might be a victim of identity theft.

California law enforcement officers are on the hunt for a San Bernadino area insurance agent on the run.

The fugitive insurance dealer, Alicia Calderon, 33, is accused of issuing fraudulent policies for a commercial building and big-rig trucks, “leaving two consumers vulnerable to significant financial loss,” according to a statement from the California Department of Insurance.

Calderon faces felony charges for grand theft and identity theft, and she is wanted on a $300,000 warrant.

Her alleged victims weren’t hypothetical, the state argued.

“One victim suffered an uninsured loss as a result of Calderon’s theft. The second victim was also involved in a collision where they were not at fault, but the collision report led to a DMV notification that their registration was flagged for suspension due to lack of coverage, after the insurer notified the DMV that no such policy existed,” according to the statement.

In a statement, Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said “her alleged crimes left every driver who shared the road with the uninsured big-rigs at great risk.”

A CDI investigation into Calderon found she allegedly accepted $11,700 in insurance premium payments from two victims in 2017, and that she allegedly used another agent’s license information, “constituting identity theft,” according to the CDI.







Anyone with knowledge of Calderon’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the CDI at 323-278-5000.