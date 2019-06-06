California
Highway 99 closed in both directions at Twin Cities Road due to fallen power line
This is a developing story.
Highway 99 is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon at Twin Cities Road due to downed electrical lines, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A construction crew hit a SMUD pole and wire around 2:30 p.m., knocking down the power lines and causing a power outage for five customers, SMUD’s spokesman Chris Capra said.
As of 3:45 p.m., he said the lines probably wouldn’t go back up for another few hours.
In the meantime, officials are urging motorists to use alternate routes.