Check out the home The Dude is selling

The Dude abides sale of this Montecito compound - take a peek Actor Jeff Bridges is reprising his role as seller in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, California, where this Spanish Revival-style compound is on the market for $7.995 million.

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges is reprising his role as seller in Montecito, where his Spanish Revival-style compound of five years is on the market for $7.995 million.

He and his wife, Susan Geston, sold another Montecito property – a 19.5-acre vineyard estate – in 2017 for $15.925 million.

Set on four acres, the Spanish Revival-style main home is accompanied by a guesthouse, a pool house, a carriage house and a horse facility with five stalls and a tack room. The verdant grounds consist of gardens, redwoods, oak groves and orchards, and a private well.

Designed and built a century ago by James Osborne Craig, the main residence boasts heavy doses of lumber throughout its interior. Beamed ceilings and hardwood floors fill the living spaces, and all the windows and doors are lined with wood.

There are an expansive living room, a window-filled family room, a dining area, skylighted chef’s kitchen, three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The master suite holds one of five fireplaces, as well as bay windows and a bathroom with teak floors and hydronic heating. A tile courtyard with a fountain extends the living space outside. A swimming pool and spa, a pool house and a carriage house fill out the grounds.

Bridges, 67, won an Academy Award in 2010 for the film “Crazy Heart.” His scores of movie credits also include “Hell or High Water,” “True Grit” and “The Big Lebowski,” and last year, he starred in “Bad Times at the El Royale.”