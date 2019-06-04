Watch: Black bear captured at UC Davis released into the wild, officials say

See bear caught at UC Davis released back into the wild A bear spotted at the UC Davis campus on June 4, 2019 was tranquilized. It was released into the wild later in the day. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A bear spotted at the UC Davis campus on June 4, 2019 was tranquilized. It was released into the wild later in the day.

A California black bear that was spotted and captured at the campus of UC Davis on Tuesday morning has been returned to the wild, officials said.

The bear, a male in the 100-pound range, was released unharmed about 90 minutes north of Davis with a tracking collar, state Department of Fish and Wildlife Officer Kyle Glau said.

“We tried to get it far enough away so it wouldn’t be able to return to Davis,” Glau said.

The bear was reportedly first seen near Solano Park about 5:45 a.m. and headed toward the university’s arboretum area, the university police department said in a text and social media alerts. The bear ran up a tree at one point, UC Davis spokesman Andy Fell said.





The bear was tranquilized without incident about 8:20 a.m. and loaded into a fish and game trailer, according to Fell. No one was hurt, Fell said.

It’s unclear where the bear came from, according to Glau. He said it’s “uncommon but not impossible for bears to be in the area.”

The bear is believed to have been independent and not traveling in a pack with other bears, Glau said.

Officials cannot confirm whether it’s the same bear that was spotted in Vacaville over the weekend.

“As a @WFCB_UCDavis (Widlife, Fish and Conservation Biology) professor @ucdavis I can tell you that a bear on our campus is an extremely rare and unusual circumstance,” associate professor Brian Todd said in a tweet.

UC Davis WarnMe: BEAR SIGHTED ON CAMPUS LS WB FROM SOLANO PARK TO ARBORETUM AREA FISH AND GAME ONSCENE STAY AWAY FROM THE AREA pic.twitter.com/MZhyWe1Dtb — UC Davis (@ucdavis) June 4, 2019 As a @WFCB_UCDavis wildlife professor @ucdavis I can tell you that a bear on our campus is an extremely rare and unusual circumstance. @FOX40 @kcranews @CBSSacramento — Brian Todd (@BrianToad) June 4, 2019