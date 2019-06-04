Woman and her granddaughter are latest Camp Fire victims ID’d by Butte County coroner

It’s been 6 months since Paradise burned. Our drone video shows how it’s changed The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Camp Fire burned down thousands of buildings and killed 85 people in Paradise six months ago. How drone footage from days after the fire compares to what the city looks like in early May, 2019, as workers continue to cleanup the city.

A Paradise grandmother and granddaughter were identified as victims killed in last November’s deadly Camp Fire, Butte County authorities said Monday.

Matilde Heffern, 68, and Ishka Heffern, 20, were officially identified by the Butte County Sheriff’s Office in a news release Monday evening. Family members had unofficially identified them as victims weeks earlier in interviews with local news outlets.

The two of them shared a home in Paradise with 40-year-old Christina Heffern – Matilde’s daughter and Ishka’s mom – whose death was already confirmed by the coroner, as reported by the Chico Enterprise-Record.

The Hefferns died in the Camp Fire, California’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire ever recorded, which sparked Nov. 8 in Butte County.

Of the Camp Fire’s 85 reported fatalities, 77 have now been positively identified by the coroner’s office, six have been tentatively identified and two victims’ identities remain unknown, as of Monday’s statement by the sheriff’s office.