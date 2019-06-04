Haven’t read the Mueller report? This San Francisco bookshop will read it to you

Mueller declines to clear Trump in first statements on Russia Investigation Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation on May 29, 2019. "Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," he said. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert Mueller made his first public statement on the Trump-Russia investigation on May 29, 2019. "Charging the president with a crime was not an option we could consider," he said.

Haven’t gotten around to reading the report from Special Counsel Robert Mueller III? Here’s your chance to listen to the whole thing, courtesy of a Bay Area community center.

Manny’s, which bills itself as “a people powered and community focused meeting and learning place in the heart of San Francisco that combines a restaurant, political bookshop, and civic events space” on Thursday plans to host a reading of the 448-page report.

“The Mueller Report is one of the most important political documents of our time yet so few Americans have actually read it,” the website for the community center said in a statement. “Over 30 percent of members of the Congress have declined to say if they’ve read it. This isn’t right.”





In a bid to spread awareness of the report’s findings, which stopped short of accusing Trump of committing a crime but also refused to exonerate him, local elected officials and activists are planning to read the entire report, “from the first word to the last.”

The center has urged members of the public to attend the reading and “to bring your phones and livestream with us to amplify the effort,” according to the website.

Manny’s is the latest organization to host a public reading of the report. Similar readings have taken place in New York City, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere.

The report describes how Russian intelligence agents manipulated social media to stir up hostility toward Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and boost support for Trump.

The Trump campaign amplified some of the posts, as did Trump allies including Fox News host Sean Hannity, Trump adviser Roger Stone and Michael Flynn Jr., son of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Attorney General William Barr has said the report did not find evidence that Trump obstructed Mueller’s investigation. The report does not recommend that Trump be charged with obstruction of justice, but Mueller at a press conference last week said, “If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so.”





The reading will begin Thursday at 7 a.m. at Manny’s, 3092 16th Street in San Francisco. More information is available here.