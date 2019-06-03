Sacramento father of infant girl found dead in LA County surrenders at Mexico border

Alexander Echeverria, 22.

The manhunt for Alexander Echeverria ended Monday with the Sacramento man’s surrender at the U.S.-Mexico border, one week after his infant daughter’s body was found in a Dumpster southeast of Los Angeles, Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials announced Monday.

The body of 8-month-old Alexia Rose Echeverria was found the morning of May 27 in Bellflower, her identity confirmed by Los Angeles County Coroner’s officials. A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s investigation into the grim discovery led them to Sacramento and her missing father, the 22-year-old Echeverria, Sacramento County Sheriff’s officials said.

A news conference is scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday at the Sheriff’s G Street headquarters in downtown Sacramento. Sheriff’s officials in a brief statement said they planned to update the death investigation and provide additional details.

Echeverria, who lives on Requa Way in south Sacramento, has been a person of interest in his daughter’s death ever since Los Angeles County Sheriff’s received the 10:37 a.m. call on May 27. Family members said Echeverria was traveling with the infant Alexia in tow and that he was possibly suicidal. He’d made statements to his family about harming himself in the days before his disappearance, Sheriff’s officials said last week.

Echeverria’s family in Sacramento reported him missing the same day his daughter’s body was found in the industrial city southeast of Los Angeles.