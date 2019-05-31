Inmate dies after attack at California prison

Authorities say a California prison inmate has died after he was attacked by two other prisoners.

It's the second death of a state prison inmate in two days.

State corrections officials say the 32-year-old man was beaten by two inmates Friday in a recreation yard at Centinela State Prison in Imperial.

Guards broke up the fight and began life-saving measures but the victim died at a hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Authorities found two homemade weapons in the yard.

One inmate suspected in the attack is serving a 20-year sentence for robbery. The other is serving life for second-degree murder.

On Thursday, a 63-year-old inmate was attacked and stabbed at a maximum-security prison east of Sacramento.

Two inmates are suspected in that death.