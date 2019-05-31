Murder-for-hire parolee faces new charges in deadly March wreck in Northern California

Stephen Chiara Humboldt County Sheriff's Office

The paroled hit man convicted nearly three decades ago in a murder-for-hire on California’s North Coast faces new vehicular manslaughter charges in Solano County in the March death of a Humboldt County public defender’s investigator.

Solano County prosecutors in criminal filings this week provided to the Sacramento Bee say Stephen Chiara, 48, was under the influence of alcohol and a drug in the March 27 wreck that killed Mary Hadley of Eureka.

Humboldt public defender’s officials this week confirmed Hadley’s employment to the Eureka Times-Standard. In a statement to the Eureka newspaper, Humboldt County Public Defender Marek Reavis expressed sadness at her death.

Hadley was a passenger aboard Chiara’s Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Interstate 80 near Fairfield when Chiara lost control of the motorcycle, law enforcement officials said. Both riders were thrown off of the vehicle. Hadley later died of her injuries at an area hospital, the Times-Standard reported.

Chiara was 20 when he was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to 25 years to life in 1993 in the 1991 murder of a Fortuna woman engineered by the woman’s husband to collect insurance money, the Eureka newspaper reported. Chiara was released from prison in July 2018, less than a year before the fatal March wreck, a prosecutors’ May 23 petition to revoke parole provided to The Bee shows.

Chiara appeared May 24 in Solano Superior Court in Fairfield and remains held without bail in Solano County custody, Solano County District Attorney’s spokeswoman Monica Martinez said Thursday.

Chiara returns June 5 to a Fairfield courtroom for further arraignment on four counts connected to the fatal wreck, Martinez said, including vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence causing injury and driving without a license.