California
Spring snowstorm turns Yosemite into a wonderland. See how beautiful it looked
Watch the clearing of deep snow and debris from Tioga Pass 2019
Yosemite National Park visitors experienced a different kind of Memorial Day weekend with snowstorms that closed park roads and blanketed Yosemite with snow.
Yosemite officials reported Sunday afternoon that the only access to Yosemite Valley was via Highway 140. There were closures along the routes from Highway 41 and Highway 120, in part due to many vehicles spinning out of control on slick roads without snow chains. Those park roads have now reopened.
This has been an extraordinarily wet year for Yosemite and California. Park officials reported that Yosemite snowpack was at 160% of average in the Merced River basin and 149% of average in the Tuolumne River basin as of May 1.
Below are some of the recent snowy scenes shared on social media by park visitors.
