Woman suffers major injuries in collision with milk tanker in Turlock area

A Hughson woman was badly injured when she ran a red light and collided with a tanker truck carrying milk Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of East Keyes and Geer roads, just north of Turlock. Maria Alay, 55, was northbound on Geer at about 55 mph in a 1993 Honda when she ran the red light at the Keyes Road intersection, a news release from the CHP says.

Jonathan Calderon, 27, of Turlock was eastbound in a 2016 Western semi truck hauling a milk tanker. He was entering the intersection when he saw the Honda doing the same, and he veered sharply to the left, the CHP said.

The vehicles collided and the truck overturned onto Keyes Road just east of Geer. The Honda came to rest in the eastbound lane of Keyes Road, and Alay was pinned inside for about an hour as firefighters worked to extricate her. She suffered major injuries and was taken by helicopter to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto, the CHP said.

Calderon suffered minor injuries, crawled out a window of the truck and told responders he would seek his own aid, the CHP reported.

Keyes Road was shut down for about five hours between Geer and Berkeley roads so workers could upright the tractor-trailer and clean up the undetermined amount of milk that spilled.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash, the CHP said.