Report: Bill Buckner, former World Series goat and All-Star, dies in Vallejo at 69

Former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner, who was a member of the 1986 World Series team that lost to the New York Mets, throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the home Opening Day baseball game against the Detroit Tigers in Boston, Tuesday April 8, 2008. Charles Krupa / The Associated Press

Bill Buckner, who spent parts of 22 seasons playing in Major League Baseball, died Monday in Vallejo, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Schaap.

Though he played for a long time and was voted an All-Star, Buckner is best known for an error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series. Buckner, the Red Sox first baseman, let a slow rolling ball from Mookie Wilson slide under his legs, allowing Ray Knight to score and win the game for the Mets. New York went on to win Game 7 and the Red Sox went another 18 years before they won a World Series title.

Buckner died early Monday, according to Schapp, who spoke to Jody Buckner, Bill’s wife. Schapp said Bill Buckner died of lewy body dementia and quoted Jody Buckner.

“Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Jody Buckner told Schapp.

Though he was reviled by Red Sox fans in the aftermath of the World Series, Bill Buckner routinely showed up to team events and spoke openly about the pain caused by his error and the reaction of fans and the media. In 2008, after the Red Sox won the 2007 World Series, Buckner threw out the first pitch at Boston’s home opener.

He hit .289 and had 2,715 hits in his 22 seasons that also included stints with the Dodgers, Cubs, Angels and Royals.