Four people killed, including two children - ages 2 and 9 - in Merced County crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

Four people were killed in a crash near Los Banos, according to California Highway Patrol.

According to CHP Public Information Officer Shannon Stiers, the fatal Memorial Day weekend crash happened around 9 p.m. Sunday near Highway 33.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was traveling east when he apparently lost control of his 2017 Nissan Altima and crossed into the westbound lane and then onto a dirt shoulder before slamming into a tree.

All four occupants died at the scene, including the male driver, a 22-year-old female passenger and two young boys, ages 9 and 2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They were all wearing seat belts and the toddler was in a car seat.

Their names were withheld pending notification of family.