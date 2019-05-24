No more mink coats? California bill banning fur products moves forward

In this photo taken Friday, March 16, 2018, Benjamin Lin holds up a fur coat at the B.B. Hawk showroom in San Francisco. San Francisco could become the largest U.S. city to ban the sale of fur items, a move that would hearten animal lovers but frustrate niche business owners who say they’re fed up with a city that dictates what retailers can or can’t sell. If the ban is approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, San Francisco would join two other California cities, West Hollywood and Berkeley, in saying no to a symbol of glamour that animal advocates say is built on cruelty and doesn’t reflect the city’s values. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) AP

California may become the first state to ban fur products.

The state Assembly voted on Thursday passed a bill that would outlaw the manufacturing and sale of fur products in California. Violators could face up to $1,000 in fines.

Products ranging from clothing, handbags, shoes, slippers, hats, to key chains would no longer be allowed under Assembly Bill 44 by Assemblywoman Laura Friedman, D-Glendale.

The bill provides exemptions for second-hand fur and fur used for religious purposes. It does not apply to leather or animal skins preserved through taxidermy.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“There are still thousands of animals every year that are viciously maimed and murdered for only their fur,” Friedman said in a written statement. “This practice is not only entirely outdated and unnecessary. It’s completely out of line with our state’s values.”





The global fashion industry generally has moved away from fur for luxury goods. On Tuesday, Prada became the latest industry giant to announce its fur-free policy, joining competitors like Gucci, Burberry, and Versace.





The Assembly passed Friedman’s bill by a 56-20 vote. It next heads to the Senate.

A coalition of fur industry representatives opposed the bill, writing to lawmakers that it will “have a devastating economic impact on small retailers and manufacturers within California, and the people whom they employ.”

It isn’t the only bill lawmakers are considering this year targeting the fur industry. The Assembly on April 25 passed a bill by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez, D-San Diego, that would outlaw fur trapping.